GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Ten Democrats took the stage in Detroit Tuesday night for their second presidential debate and another 10 will debate on Wednesday night.

Watch parties were held around the Treasure Valley so residents could hear what candidates had to say.

One watch party was held at Powderhaus Brewing in Garden City.

Voters at the watch party told KTVB there were several issues they wanted to see the presidential hopefuls tackle throughout their campaigns, including immigration, environmental concerns, healthcare, climate change and education.

Tuesday's debate featured Democratic front-runners like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

It also featured Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, who took part in his first-ever presidential debate. Another candidate, popular among voters at Powderhaus, is Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

MORE: Sanders, Warren fight back at debate against moderate rivals

Though it's still early on in the race, people who turned out to the watch party are starting to develop some favorite candidates.

“Just Buttigieg – I would like to see him because I think he’s more of a hometown person that could really settle into the nation and help out in various areas,” said RJ Rodgers.

Judy Roesberry agreed Buttigieg was climbing the ranks for her a little bit, though she still isn't sure yet which candidate she will back.

“I kind of came in to this whole thing thinking Biden would be the logical choice but I wasn’t really impressed with him getting pulled into a back and forth in [the last debate]. It kind of scared me, so I like Mayor Pete,” she said.

No matter which candidate ends up the Democratic nominee, voters agree there just needs to be change.

“In all the polls that you know, list where the United States is, we’re always at the bottom," said Jerry Briem. "We’re at the bottom in healthcare, we’re at the bottom in childbirth deaths, we’re at the bottom of education, we’re at the bottom of every darn thing.”

VERIFY: Fact-checking night 1 of the second Democratic debate

Idaho is traditionally considered a red state but Democratic voters are hopeful that 2020 will be their year. Some voters are already working at local levels of government to get more Democratic leadership.

“We backed Steve Berch in the 15th [legislative district] and he got elected and he is a great guy," Roesberry said. "And Diana Lachiando and Kendra Kenyon that got elected to the Ada County Commission. So little by little we’re getting better, more qualified candidates elected locally and I’m really proud of that.”