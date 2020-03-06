Judge dismisses case challenging Idaho's initiative process

The ruling potentially clears the way for Idaho lawmakers to make the initiative process much more difficult.

BOISE, Idaho — A federal lawsuit challenging Idaho's ballot initiative process as unconstitutional because it requires signatures from multiple legislative districts has been dismissed.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge David C. Nye on Monday ruled that Idaho's ballot initiative process does not violate the Fourteenth Amendment's equal protection clause involving fairness in voting.

The ruling potentially clears the way for lawmakers to make the initiative process much more difficult by expanding the number of legislative districts where signatures must be collected.