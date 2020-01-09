Idaho treasurer appeals district court's office space ruling

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho state treasurer is appealing a district court ruling ordering her to vacate her office on the first floor of the Statehouse.
Treasurer Julie Ellsworth on Tuesday filed a notice of appeal with the Idaho Supreme Court.
The district court in July sided with Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke and Republican Senate Pro Tem Brent Hill in a civil lawsuit.
They want to make room for more House members and staff offices.
The court ruling cited a 2007 law allowing the Legislature to decide what is done with the first, third, and fourth floors of the building.
Watch more Idaho politics:
See all of our latest political coverage in our YouTube playlist: