BOISE, Idaho — A judge says a lawsuit brought by Idaho legislative leaders seeking to force the state treasurer out of her first-floor office in the Statehouse can move forward.

The judge didn't rule on the merits of the case Friday but says the leaders have standing to sue.

Legislative leaders sued in June after the Idaho treasurer refused to move out.

A 2007 law allows the Legislature to decide what is done with the first, third and fourth floors of the building.

Legislative leaders want to use the space for offices for House members.