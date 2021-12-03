Idaho Rep. Russ Fulcher cancer-free after chemo, surgery

"Through the process, you lifted me up with prayer, encouragement, and support," the congressman wrote in amessage sharing the good news.

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho congressman got some good news this week after a months-long battle with renal cancer.

Rep. Russ Fulcher announced Friday morning that doctors have confirmed he is now cancer-free.

The representative said he has undergone an "aggressive" regimen of chemotherapy and surgery since being diagnosed in June 2021. He finished chemotherapy in October.

"Through the process, you lifted me up with prayer, encouragement, and support. Today, I am elated to share that all of my lab tests now exhibit: '… no sign of residual cancer!'" Fulcher wrote on his Facebook page.

Fulcher, a Republican who previously served in the Idaho Senate, previously said he would not allow his diagnosis to hold him back from running for reelection in 2022.

"As stated when announcing my diagnosis, I believe things happen for a reason," he wrote. "God has allowed this most difficult physical challenge in my life so that I will learn and be a better person, and He utilized modern technology through gifted medical professionals to heal me. I am grateful to have been able to maintain my congressional duties, and will be forever enriched by your support and God’s Divine hand."

