BOISE -- Sticking to Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's election night promise, Idaho Republican gathered on the Statehouse steps Thursday for their unity rally.

The rally is an annual event that follows the primary election.

One by one, Republican primary winners were introduced to the small crowd to address those gathered.

Lt. Gov. Brad Little, who secured the party's nomination Tuesday night, thanked his opponents Congressman Raul Labrador and Dr. Tommy Ahlquist, both of whom were also present at the rally.

Little said it was "humbling" to have both men on his team as he looked forward to the general election, adding that he is open to advice and counsel from them.

"Now is the time for all the Republicans to come together to work toward victory in November," he said. "Idaho's position today as the preferred home for limited government and maximum opportunity is the result of your work and the work of Republicans for generations in the state of Idaho."

After emerging victorious in the hard-fought primary race, Little said he was proud to represent the Republican party as its nominee.

"This is an awesome responsibility to apply for this job, and get on the short list," he said.

But he stressed he was not overlooking his next opponent Paulette Jordan, who won the Democratic nomination. Little said he planned to spend the time leading up to the general election speaking with Idahoans of all political persuasions across the state. Even in a red state like Idaho, he said, a win in November is not guaranteed.

"You have to be worried. Don't take the voters for granted," Little said. "The political world is strewn with the bodies of those who took the voters for granted."

