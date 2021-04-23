Idaho Rep. Simpson says 'D.C. statehood would disrupt the careful balance of power envisioned by the Framers'

The Republican representative said he has many concerns about H.R. 51 and said it isn't "a serious attempt at legislating."

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — On Wednesday, the United States House of Representatives voted on party lines to pass House Resolution 51, which would create a new state, Washington Douglass Commonwealth, around federal grounds.

Proponents like D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the District becoming a state would end the disenfranchisement of more than 700,000 Americans who live there.

H.R. 51 passed the House on a 216-208 vote, with both of Idaho's representatives voting against it.

On Friday, Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson (R-District 2) released a statement explaining why he voted against the Washington, D.C. Admission Act and said the bill "is clearly not a serious attempt at legislating but rather another partisan messaging bill aimed at Speaker Nancy Pelosi's base."

"At its core, H.R. 51 ignores essential constitutional limitations placed by the Framers to guarantee that all states, large and small, have fair footing on the federal level," Simpson said.

Rep. Simpson said in his statement that Washington D.C. has "adequate representation in the federal government" and "more representation than any other city in America." While D.C. does have three "shadow" delegates to Congress, none of them have the power to vote on any legislation.

According to KTVB's sister station in D.C., WUSA, the city votes for one shadow representative and two shadow senators. Both roles serve traditional two-and six-year terms but none of them can vote on the floor or in committees. D.C. also has one non-voting delegate for their congressional district. However, the delegate can only sponsor legislation but cannot vote on it.

D.C. is also subject to Congress for its budget and its laws, which it can review and modify or override at its own discretion.

"The Framers rightly believed that no one state should have control of the seat of the federal government, and H.R. 51 would unjustly circumvent this intent at the expense of every other state in the Union," Simpson wrote.

The twelve-term representative did not include the fact that the seat of the federal government, a two-mile area around the White House, Supreme Court, Capitol Hill and other federal buildings, would still be under its own federal jurisdiction.

Simpson added that even if the bill was passed into law, it would still need the 23rd Amendment, which prohibits D.C. from becoming a state, to be repealed.

Thomas Colby, a law professor at The George Washington University Law School, explained to WUSA this would need to happen since the district has three votes in the Electoral College and the new, smaller federal district would have outsized power.

“If you do create a state out of D.C., and you reduce the seat of government just to the buildings right around the mall, technically right at that moment, that new seat of government, those new buildings right around the mall get those three votes for the president," Colby told WUSA. "Which is not what anyone wants to have happen.”

Simpson said he hopes Democrats would drop their push for D.C. statehood and work with Republicans on infrastructure and spending bills.

"Ultimately, this legislation would provide a single new state with an unjust federal advantage. D.C. statehood would disrupt the careful balance of power envisioned by the Framers, something I, a Representative from the State of Idaho, cannot in good conscience support," he wrote.

