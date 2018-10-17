BOISE — Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney says Idaho voter records that were offered for sale on the dark web contained only publicly available information.

Idaho was among 19 states that had their records offered for sale on a dark web online forum.

Security researchers said Monday the offering did not mean voter databases had been breached. Rather, the estimated 35 million records could have been stolen from resellers who buy voter data from states for use by campaigns and get-out-the-vote efforts.

In a prepared statement released Monday, Denney said Idaho's information was already available publicly for legitimate, political or research purposes. But Denney said state law prohibits anyone from using the information for commercial purposes, so he'll work with the Attorney General's office to prosecute any misuse of the information.

