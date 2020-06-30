Idaho's hands-free cell phone law starts July 1, police to give out warnings at first

There will be a six-month grace period for lawbreakers. After that, citations start at $75 and go up from there.

BOISE, Idaho — Starting Wednesday, July 1, it will be against the law in Idaho for drivers to use handheld devices - such as phones.

That includes time spent at traffic lights and stop signs.

Drivers in Boise, Meridian, Pocatello, Ketchum and Idaho Falls already have hands-free ordinances on the books. Those ordinances are now superseded by the new state law, which applies to all drivers in Idaho.

According to the Office of Highway Safety, the new law is about increasing driver awareness and reducing fatal crashes.

"We've had 73 fatalities, and during the 100 deadliest days [between Memorial Day and Labor Day] we're at 23 fatalities," said John Tomlinson, highway safety manager. "That's 73 too many lives lost on Idaho roads."

While drivers will no longer be able to touch their phones while on the road, they can instead use voice commands to activate GPS, answer a call or send a text.

Handheld use of phones is only allowed if the car is parked and off the road.

The Meridian Police Department told KTVB that officers have issued 236 warnings to distracted drivers since their law took effect in October.

"Although people do the right thing they also need a consequence or something to do the right thing," said Meridian Police Chief Jeff Lavey.

"This law requires us to keep our hands on the wheel and eyes on the road, and gives us the best shot at moving forward safely," said Matthew Condee, spokesperson for AAA Idaho.

For the next six months, police officers across the state will be issuing warnings drivers using the phones.

They will present them with a pamphlet and educate people on the dangers of distracted driving.

Police will not write any tickets until January 1, 2021.

The first offense will be a $75 fine.

The second offense within 3 years will be a $150 fine.