Idaho medical marijuana vote campaign can collect signatures

State elections officials gave the green light to organizers to begin collecting signatures from voters in an effort to put the measure on the Nov. 2022 ballot.
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — An Idaho campaign for medical marijuana legalization has moved forward after receiving permission to collect signatures from residents. 

The Post Register reported Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck says organizers and supporters can begin gathering signatures from registered voters to put the Idaho Medical Marijuana Act on the November 2022 general election ballot. 

The campaign needs to collect signatures from 6% of about 880,000 residents who voted last November, and 6% of voters in half of Idaho’s 44 counties.

Campaign leader Jackee Winters says success will require obtaining at least 68,000 signatures, which must be submitted by April 30, 2022.

