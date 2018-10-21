BOISE — Nearly 80 supporters of Proposition 2 went door-to-door Saturday in Boise, looking to convince voters to say "yes" to expanding Medicaid.

Prop. 2 would direct the state to extend Medicaid eligibility to working-age adults - with or without children - whose incomes are equal to or less than 133 percent of the federal poverty level, and are not otherwise eligible for coverage under the state plan. Supporters say it will help an estimated 62,000 Idahoans who currently do not qualify for Medicaid because their incomes are too high, but do not make enough money to qualify for subsidies to purchase medical insurance on the state-run online insurance marketplace, Your Health Idaho.

To get Prop. 2 on the ballot, Medicaid expansion backers had to gather signatures from at least 6 percent of registered Idaho voters, with signatures from at least 6 percent of voters in each of at least 18 legislative districts.

"We are convinced that our message resonates everywhere," said Luke Mayville of Reclaim Idaho. "Everywhere in the state, there are people that are in desperate need of health care; around the state, rural hospitals that are on the brink of closure, and we know that Medicaid expansion will not just improve health outcomes, it will strengthen communities and strengthen economies all over the state."

Opponents of Proposition 2 say Medicaid expansion would take funds from other state services, such as schools, roads, and public safety.

“As a policy matter, Medicaid expansion is bad for Idaho,” said Fred Birnbaum, Idaho Freedom Foundation vice president in a previous KTVB story. He also said that Medicaid expansion, as a policy matter, is bad for Idaho.

“A lot of people might not realize that this expansion of Medicaid actually goes to cover able-bodied people and they will compete for services that the core Medicaid population of low- income children and pregnant women and the disabled,” Birnbaum said.

