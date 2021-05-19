Lt. Gov. McGeachin to run for governor in 2022

There has been a lot of speculation about whether the conservative Republican would challenge incumbent Republican Gov. Brad Little. She has been an outspoken critic of how the governor handled the coronavirus pandemic. Little has not said yet whether he plans to seek a second term.



McGeachin kicked off her campaign in downtown Idaho Falls on Wednesday morning.



"What we have seen over the past year is unacceptable. The violations of our individual rights, our state sovereignty and our traditional conservative values are intolerable," McGeachin said prior to announcing her decision to run. "I refuse to stand by and allow these abuses to go unchallenged. That would be a disservice to our state and a violation of my sworn oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the state of Idaho."



McGeachin is the first female lt. governor to serve the state of Idaho. She will be seeking the Republican nomination for Idaho governor in the state's Republican Primary in 2022.



"I am not running for governor to be popular or because it is easy," she said. "This job is hard work and it requires making difficult decisions that aren't always appreciated. I am a proud Idahoan, a devout Christian, a proven and committed conservative, a devoted wife and mother, and — with your support — I will be the first woman to lead Idaho as governor. Seeking this position is a solemn duty, and it is not a decision I made lightly. I have made my decision prayerfully and with wise counsel from friends, family, and trusted advisors."