Some Idaho legislative candidates running in different districts due to redrawn lines

State legislative seats in each district make up the 105 total seats on the ballot this fall, and Gov. Little seeks reelection.

IDAHO, USA — All 105 Idaho legislative seats are on the ballot this fall, as reported by our news partners the Bonner County Daily Bee.

With newly redrawn districts, some candidates will run in different districts than before or for open seats with no incumbent.

As of press time Friday night, North Idaho state legislative candidates are:

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT #1

State Senator:

Scott Herndon, Republican, Sagle; Jim Woodward, Republican, Sagle.

State Representative, Position A:

Steve R. Johnson, Democrat, Sagle; Spencer Hutchings, Republican, Cocolalla; Adam Rorick, Sagle; Mark Sauter, Republican, Sandpoint; Travis Thompson, Republican, Sandpoint; Cynthia P. Weiss, Republican, Sandpoint.

State Representative, Position B:

Sage G. Dixon, Republican, Ponderay; Todd Engel, Republican, Priest River.

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT #2

State Senator:

John Cantamessa, Republican, Wallace; Phil Hart, Republican, Kellogg; Bill Hasz, Republican, Cataldo.

State Representative, Position A:

Heather Scott, Republican, Blanchard.

State Representative, Position B:

Tom Stroschein, Democrat, Elk River; Jennifer Ann Luoma, Libertarian, Bayview; Dale Hawkins, Republican, Fernwood.

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT #3

State Senator:

Doug Okuniewicz, Republican, Hayden.

State Representative, Position A:

Vito Barbieri, Republican, Dalton Gardens.

State Representative, Position B:

Tim Kastning, Republican, Rathdrum; Jordan Redman, Republican, Coeur d’Alene; Rick Small, Republican, Hayden Lake.

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT #4

State Senator:

Tara Malek, Republican, Coeur d’Alene; Ben Toews, Republican, Coeur d’Alene.

State Representative, Position A:

Megan Dardis-Kunz, Democrat, Coeur d’Alene; Paul Amador, Republican, Coeur d’Alene; Roger Garlock, Republican, Coeur d’Alene; Elaine Price, Republican, Coeur d’Alene.

STATE EXECUTIVE OFFICES

Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little is seeking reelection.

Though Little did not file until Friday afternoon, about six hours before the deadline to be on the ballot for May’s primary election, his low-key campaign has collected almost $1.6 million in donations over the course of several months.

Little will square off against seven challengers in the GOP primary, including Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who reported raising about $535,000 so far.

The pair — who ran on separate tickets when they were elected in 2018 — have repeatedly drawn national attention as they sparred over the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of press time, the other GOP challengers are Bonner County Commissioner Steven Bradshaw, Cocolalla; Ben Cannady, Boise; Ed Humphreys, Eagle; Ashley Jackson, Preston; Lisa Marie, Eagle; and Cody Usabel, Meridian.

In the Democratic primary for governor, Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad will face Stephen Heidt of Marsing.

Ammon Bundy, an anti-government activist who was renounced by the Idaho Republican Party, recently dropped out of the GOP primary for governor. He will instead run as an independent candidate. Independent candidates do not appear on the primary ballot.

Bundy made headlines last year when he was arrested for trespassing at the Idaho Statehouse. He reportedly refused to leave under his own power, so troopers wheeled him out of the building on a rolling chair.

John Dionn Jr. of Boise and Paul Sand of White Bird will run as Libertarians.

Constitution Party candidate Chantyrose Davison will also run for governor.

Five candidates are running for lieutenant governor: House Speaker Scott Bedke, Republican, Oakley; Rep. Priscilla Giddings, Republican, White Bird; Daniel Gasiorowski, Republican, Placerville; Terri Pickens Manweiler, Democrat, Boise; Pro-Life (formerly known as Marvin Richardson), Constitution, Emmett.

Mountain Home Republican Sherri Ybarra is seeking a third term as superintendent of public instruction. She faces two challengers in the GOP primary: Debbie Critchfield of Oakley and Branden Durst of Garden City.

Terry L. Gilbret of Warm Springs is the sole Democrat in the race.

Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher will face no Republican challengers in the race for U.S. Representative — District 1. Democrat Kaylee Peterson and Libertarian Joe Evans are also running.

Meanwhile, four Republicans are vying to unseat District 2 Rep. Mike Simpson: Flint L. Christensen, Shelley; Daniel Algiers Lucas Levy, Sun Valley; Chris Porter, Meridian; and Bryan Smyth, Idaho Falls.

Rigby Democrat Wendy Norman is also running for the Congressional seat.