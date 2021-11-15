Idaho lawmakers meet to take on federal vaccine requirements

The House Business Committee spent the majority of the first day going through bills they believe will best "protect Idahoans".

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Idaho lawmakers in a first-ever move in state history reconvened the Legislature after more than five months off to put forward about three dozen bills dealing with COVID-19 vaccine and mask requirements.

The House never formally adjourned and came back Monday at the request of Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke. The Senate, though it did adjourn in May, also showed up.

Normally, only the governor can summon lawmakers back to the Statehouse.

One bill that would have created a fund containing $2 million and allow the Legislature to fight President Joe Biden's vaccine requirements in court was rejected by a budget committee.

Eight bills were introduced in the Idaho House Business Committee on Monday, all of which opposed vaccine mandates in some way. However, some representatives on the committee have suggested some bills contradict each other.

The committee spent the majority of the first day going through bills they believe will best "protect Idahoans".

Public testimony at the committee meeting unanimously opposed vaccine mandates. Eric Begnard, an employee at Micron, shared his story concerning vaccine mandates, stating he would lose his job this week.

Begnard's religious exemption from the vaccine mandate was accepted, but his accommodation was six months of unpaid leave. Once his company has a higher vaccination rate, he can return to work.

"Financially wise, we're okay. I got some time to think things through on what I'd like to do. I've looked at getting more certifications and potentially doing some more schooling and taking some time to do that," Begnard said. "I've looked at temporary work and gone to some businesses around town and asked them if they've needed any help and could be accommodating to someone who could potentially be called back to work at any point."

While the testimony was supportive of the proposed measures, the committee lost patience several times throughout the meeting, as representatives continuously asked the public to keep their comments narrow and directed toward the language of the bill at hand.

Because this did not happen, the first bill introduced (House Bill 410) was on the floor for more than two hours.

The House took a brief recess and reconvened at 5 p.m., but the Senate adjourned for the evening and will be back at the Statehouse at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

