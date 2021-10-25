x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Idaho lawmakers to reconvene legislature in November

The chambers will likely return for several days on Nov. 15.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 17, 2021, file photo, lawmakers in the House of Representative debate a bill in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. A fourth lawmaker in the Idaho House of Representatives in less than a week’s time has tested positive for COVID-19 just as the Legislature is debating a bill that would ban local governments from requiring that people wear masks. Republican Rep. Julie Yamamoto said Thursday, March 18, 2021, that she tested positive Wednesday afternoon and immediately left the Statehouse. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Idaho lawmakers will gather in Boise next month to consider legislation banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates by the federal government and private employers. 

Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke and Republican Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder said Monday the chambers will likely return for several days on Nov. 15.

The House never officially adjourned, and it can reconvene if called by Bedke. Winder said he would recommend senators return as well. Both say lawmakers will look at legislation that would allow the state to initiate legal action over federal vaccine mandates on private employers. 

The House also has to complete action involving an ethics complaint against Rep. Priscilla Giddings.

Related Articles

Watch more Idaho politics:

See all of our latest political coverage in our YouTube playlist:

 

In Other News

Steve Bannon held in contempt by Jan. 6 committee