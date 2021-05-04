Idaho lawmakers introduce bill to fund all-day kindergarten

Republican state Sen. Carl Crabtree of Grangeville and Republican state Rep. Judy Boyle of Midvale introduced a bill on March 11.

NAMPA, Idaho — Idaho lawmakers have introduced a bill that would fully fund all-day kindergarten programs in the state.

The Idaho Press reported Friday that the state only funds half-day kindergarten programs. As a result, school districts must pool together money from their general funds and other sources to pay for a full-day kindergarten program.

Some districts, such as Boise and West Ada, charge tuition to parents.

Republican state Sen. Carl Crabtree of Grangeville and Republican state Rep. Judy Boyle of Midvale introduced a bill on March 11 to fund full-day kindergarten at an annual cost of up to $42.1 million.