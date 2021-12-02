House tries again to trim Idaho governor's emergency powers

Lawmakers are angry with Republican Gov. Brad Little’s response to the pandemic that included a temporary stay-at-home order.

BOISE, Idaho — Lawmakers on Thursday in the Idaho state House continued their struggle to pass legislation to trim the governor’s powers and increase their own during an emergency such as a pandemic.

The House State Affairs Committee killed a third version of a bill and sent a fourth version to the full House.

Lawmakers are angry with Republican Gov. Brad Little’s response to the pandemic that included a temporary stay-at-home order in late March as patients overwhelmed some hospitals.

Lawmakers are trying to find a way to apply legislative oversight during declared emergencies without jeopardizing federal aid and a governor's ability to respond quickly to disasters.

