House tries again to trim Idaho governor's emergency powers

Lawmakers are angry with Republican Gov. Brad Little’s response to the pandemic that included a temporary stay-at-home order.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little

BOISE, Idaho — Lawmakers on Thursday in the Idaho state House continued their struggle to pass legislation to trim the governor’s powers and increase their own during an emergency such as a pandemic. 

The House State Affairs Committee killed a third version of a bill and sent a fourth version to the full House. 

Lawmakers are angry with Republican Gov. Brad Little’s response to the pandemic that included a temporary stay-at-home order in late March as patients overwhelmed some hospitals. 

Lawmakers are trying to find a way to apply legislative oversight during declared emergencies without jeopardizing federal aid and a governor's ability to respond quickly to disasters. 

