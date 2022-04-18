x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Idaho governor gets NRA endorsement ahead of primary

Gov. Brad Little is being endorsed by the National Rifle Association ahead of the Republican Primary.
Credit: AP
FILE - Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the House Chambers at the state Capitol building, on Jan. 10, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Little, on Wednesday March 23, 2022, signed into law a bill that prohibits Idaho officials from revealing where they obtain the drugs used in lethal injections, even if the officials are ordered to do so by the courts. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger, File)

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is being endorsed by the National Rifle Association ahead of the Republican Primary.

NRA Idaho State Director Aiobheann Cline on Monday said the endorsement reflects Little's A-plus rating in the group and his support of Second Amendment issues during his first term as governor. 

Little has signed into law a number of gun-rights bills. Those include legislation protecting gun makers, sellers and weapons carriers during declared emergencies, and another making it easier for nonresidents to carry firearms in the state. 

Little in a statement says he will continue to have unwavering support for Second Amendment rights. 

The Republican primary is May 17.

Related Articles

Watch more Idaho politics:

See all of our latest political coverage in our YouTube playlist:

More Videos

In Other News

McGeachin misses deadline to fix budget deficit