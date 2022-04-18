Idaho governor gets NRA endorsement ahead of primary

Gov. Brad Little is being endorsed by the National Rifle Association ahead of the Republican Primary.

NRA Idaho State Director Aiobheann Cline on Monday said the endorsement reflects Little's A-plus rating in the group and his support of Second Amendment issues during his first term as governor.

Little has signed into law a number of gun-rights bills. Those include legislation protecting gun makers, sellers and weapons carriers during declared emergencies, and another making it easier for nonresidents to carry firearms in the state.

Little in a statement says he will continue to have unwavering support for Second Amendment rights.

The Republican primary is May 17.

