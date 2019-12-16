WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Idaho Gov. Brad Little had a meeting with President Donald Trump Monday in Washington.

Little met with Trump after he made Idaho the least regulated state in the country earlier this month.



In a tweet, Little said he was following Trump's leadership in reducing red tape, adding that it was an honor to meet with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.



Little said he exceeded Trump's expectations by 4,000 percent, which he said made the president pretty happy.

"Mr. President, following your leadership, my first executive order was the two for one, for every new rule we get rid of two. I exceeded that by 4,000 percent. And we got rid 82 rules for every new rule we are implementing this year," said Little.



Since Little took office, Idaho has eliminated or cut down 736 chapters, and 82,000 pages of regulations.