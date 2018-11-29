BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Butch Otter has replaced former Idaho Fish and Game commissioner Blake Fischer after he shared controversial photos of himself and his wife on a hunting trip in Africa last month.

The photos showed Fischer and his wife posing with animals they killed in the country of Namibia in October. Otter said he requested and received Fischer’s resignation shortly after the photos surfaced.

“I recently made some poor judgments that resulted in sharing photos of a hunt in which I did not display an appropriate level of sportsmanship and respect for the animals I harvested,” Fisher’s resignation letter read.

“I have high expectations and standards for every appointee in state government,” said Governor Otter. “Every member of my administration is expected to exercise good judgment. Commissioner Fischer did not. Accordingly, I have accepted his resignation from the Idaho Fish and Game Commission.”

Fischer was originally appointed to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission in July of 2014 and was reappointed in June of 2018. He will be replaced by Tim Murphy, a former Idaho Bureau of Land Management (BLM) director and director of fire and aviation at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise.

Murphy’s appointment as Idaho Fish and Game Commissioner is effective immediately, according to the governor’s office.

Newly-appointed Idaho Fish and Game commissioner Tim Murphy

