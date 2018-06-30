POCATELLO - Idaho Republicans have spiked a last-ditch effort calling for harsher punishments for employers who hire workers living the country illegally.

Delegates discussed the issue Saturday while finalizing amendments to the Idaho Republican Party platform, the guiding document that outlines the party's principles, goals and strategies for top political issues. Changes include noting that the United States was founded on Judeo-Christian principles and emphasizing families and the private sector are the best avenues to provide early childhood education.

It was the first time party delegates changed the platform since 2012.

Delegates also rejected a call to remove language from the platform demanding Idaho government officials work to only recognize marriage as between a man and a woman.

Dom Gelsomino, Idaho's first openly gay Republican to run for the Legislature, says he made the request because he doesn't believe government should be involved in marriage.

