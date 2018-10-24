BOISE — The Republican candidate for Idaho's lieutenant governor post brought several security guards with her to a televised debate - an unusual step in a state where even elected officials often eschew security services.

The Idaho Statesman reports Janice McGeachin brought the security guards to her Oct. 17 debate at Idaho Public Television's Boise station. Asked about the private security, McGeachin's campaign said in a prepared statement that discussing any specifics would compromise McGeachin's security.

However, McGeachin spokeswoman Maureen Hatfield said the campaign was not aware of specific threats made against McGeachin or any other candidate.

At the time of the debate, the IPTV building was locked and had a security guard to vet guests at the entrance. IPTV staffers said they don't remember any other times when a candidate arrived for a debate with multiple guards.

McGeachin's opponent, Democrat Kristin Collum, did not bring any security staffers to the debate.

