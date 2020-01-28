Governor seeks applicants for Idaho Fish and Game Commission vacancy

Commissioner Bradley Melton submitted his resignation to the governor last Friday.

BOISE, Idaho — A recent appointed member of the Idaho Fish and Game Commission has resigned.

Gov. Brad Little announced that he is now accepting applications for the Clearwater Region representative following Friday’s resignation of Commissioner Bradley Melton.

This comes after Melton notified the Governor’s Office last week that he changed his party affiliation from Republican to unaffiliated shortly before submitting his application in September.

Idaho law requires that no more than four commissioners on the seven-member panel be affiliated with any one political party. There were four Republicans serving on the commission prior to Melton’s appointment.

"Transparency in government and public confidence in the Idaho Fish and Game Commission are paramount to me," Gov. Little said. "Although Mr. Melton is qualified to fill the spot, he willingly stepped down so that I can appoint someone to the commission in accordance with the spirit o the law. I appreciate Mr. Melton for his willingness to serve as a Fish and Game Commissioner and for his continued contributions to Idaho as a businessman and volunteer in his community. I am grateful for his candor and wish him the best."



Qualified individuals should submit an application to the Governor’s Office by March 13, 2020.