BOISE, Idaho — Democrats have announced two articles of impeachment charging President Donald Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The charges announced Tuesday stem from Trump's pressure on Ukraine to announce investigations of his political rivals as he withheld aid to the country. The case against Trump was laid out at a daylong House Judiciary Committee hearing on Monday.

"It is an impeachable offense for the president to exercise the powers of his public office to obtain an improper personal benefit while ignoring or injuring the national interest, Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jerrold Nadler said of Trump's charge of abuse of power. "That is exactly what president trump did when he solicited and pressured Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 presidential election." Nadler said."

A second article was announced against Trump for obstruction of Congress. "A president who declares himself above accountability, above the American people and above congress' power of impeachment — which is meant to protect against threats to our democratic institutions — is the President who sees himself as above the law," Nadler said.

Members of Idaho's congressional delegation responded to the announcement Tuesday. Here's what they said:

Sen. Mike Crapo

"I still have yet to see anything impeachable in what has been a politicized process in the House. If an impeachment decision comes to the Senate, I expect a much more fair and complete process before there is a vote."

Sen. Jim Risch

Sen. Risch's office tells KTVB the Senator is monitoring developments in the House and will comment if and when impeachment proceedings move to the Senate and he has cast his official vote as a juror in the proceedings.

Rep. Mike Simpson

"I have always advocated for the institution of Congress, for our Constitution and what it stands for. When Republicans held the majority, I advocated for the rights of the minority to be heard. I've pushed for open rules during consideration of legislation and I've always demanded fairness. Today is a dark day for our country. Impeachment is to be used to remove a President for committing a crime, not for political gain, and certainly not to protest election results. My colleagues on the other side of the aisle know this full well, and yet, in an insult to the American people, they persist in their charade. Speaker Pelosi and her caucus have sought the impeachment of President Trump since before he was sworn into office; to them, impeachment is a forgone conclusion. Thankfully, President Trump's efforts have safeguarded the economy despite Democrats' relentless tactics, but one can't help but imagine where we would be if Congress could work on the real issues our country faces: immigration, trade, and funding the government to name a few. We have real work to do and this madness should come to an end."

The Judiciary Committee will vote on the articles Thursday, with a full House vote expected next week. Trump is the fourth U.S. president to face impeachment. If either of the articles are passed, Trump would officially become the third U.S. president to face a trial in the Senate.

