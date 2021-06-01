Idaho's Simpson, Risch condemn violent clashes as protesters breach U.S. Capitol

All four members of Idaho's congressional delegation have confirmed to KTVB that they are safe.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson condemned demonstrators who stormed the U.S. Capitol Building Wednesday, halting the session to confirm President-elect Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.

The protestors, who support President Donald Trump's baseless claim of voter fraud, physically fought with Capitol Police before forcing their way into the building.

Lawmakers from both the House and Senate have been evacuated.

Simpson tweeted at 1:10 p.m. MST that the violence was unacceptable.

We have a constitutional right to peaceful protests but the clashes with police and destruction of property must stop now. We can disagree in a better way. — Cong. Mike Simpson (@CongMikeSimpson) January 6, 2021

"We have a constitutional right to peaceful protests but the clashes with police and destruction of property must stop now," he tweeted. "We can disagree in a better way."

Sen. Jim Risch also called for an end to the unrest, writing in a Tweet that "the nonsense and violence needs to stop now."

This nonsense and violence needs to stop now. — Jim Risch (@SenatorRisch) January 6, 2021

Sen. Mike Crapo and Rep. Russ Fulcher told KTVB they were safe but could not share any other details about what was happening. Fulcher was among lawmakers to file an objection to the electoral college's confirmation election results in Arizona.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little also addressed the situation at the Capitol, calling the violence "inexcusable."

The violence at the U.S. Capitol is inexcusable and must stop. In Idaho, we uphold the tenets of the First Amendment, but what we are seeing in D.C. is not peaceful expression. Idahoans stand up for law enforcement and respect the rule of law. — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) January 6, 2021

Idaho Democratic Party Chairwoman Van Beechler laid the blame for the violence at the feet of Idaho's delegation, charging that they had contributed to the scene by backing the president's false claims that he had won re-election.

"Because our Republican leaders in Washington have encouraged and refused to stand up to President Trump’s deliberate attack on the Constitution and the legitimacy of our elections, they are responsible for the unrest that is occurring," she wrote. "Congressman Russ Fulcher, Congressman Mike Simpson, Senator Jim Risch and Senator Mike Crapo all share responsibility for today’s events, along with every Republican official who chose to prioritize political power over preserving our democracy. We hope Idahoans will stay safe and remain peaceful during this time, and that state officials are prepared to keep our legislators safe as we approach the legislative session."

Officials have said that lawmakers will continue the formal electoral college confirmation process once the unrest is quelled. Biden won 306 total electoral votes, while Trump won 232 votes.

Trump told his supporters in a Wednesday speech that he would never concede to Biden, and called on them to march to the Capitol.

"After this, we're going to walk down - and I'll be there with you," he said. "We're going to walk down, we're going to walk down, we're going to walk down, anyone you want and we're going to the Capitol."

"I know that everyone here very soon will march down to the Capitol to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard," he added.

Later, after his supporters had broken into the Capitol, overwhelming police forces and forcing evacuations, Trump called for the protestors to remain peaceful.

About an hour later, the president issued another statement, saying the election had been "stolen from us" but asking the demonstrators to disperse.

"Go home, we love you, you're very special," the president said.

