BOISE, Idaho — Demonstrations in support of the impeachment of President Donald Trump happened across the country on Tuesday, the eve of when the House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on two impeachment articles.

In Boise, more than 200 people gathered downtown, waving signs and chanting anti-Trump slogans, for the 'Nobody is Above the Law' demonstration.

The website organizing the demonstrations describes them as ‘visible, family friendly, public gatherings to demonstrate to our lawmakers that their constituents are behind them to defend the Constitution, and that Trump has left them no alternative to uphold their oath of office but to support impeachment and removal.’

The group lined Front Street between Capitol Boulevard and 8th Street.

“We're out here to make sure the Senate knows we're serious,” participant Lori Burelle said. “About them being serious about a fair process and about getting him removed because there is ample evidence that the president of the United States committed crimes.”

RELATED: Republicans coin 'T'was the night before impeachment' ahead of Wednesday vote

She told KTVB the size of the crowd surprised her.

“My heart is warm on this cold night,” Burelle said. “Because all of these people gave their time to stand out in the cold to support our nation, we're all patriots and we all love our country.”

She wasn’t the only demonstrator surprised by the crowd size.

“I'm delighted to see this many people out here,” demonstrator Susan Campbell said. “I'm happy and I'm happy to hear the responses from people going by.”

Campbell said she was out in downtown Boise to show the Idaho delegation in Congress its important to hold them accountable and there is a group of people wanting them to impeach.

“The president in my mind has obstructed Congress by not releasing documents,” she said. “And not allowing witnesses to testify before the House Judiciary Committee and before the House Intelligence Committee, and that's wrong.”

RELATED: President Trump sends lengthy letter to Nancy Pelosi protesting impeachment

Opposite of the pro-impeachment demonstration was a counter protest. While they didn’t have as many people, the Idaho Chapter of MAGA Girl and Friends was also in downtown Boise showing support for the president.

“We're just out here to peacefully exercise our First Amendment right, and show our support for our president.,” Organizer Carrie Fleming said.

The group told KTVB they organized the counter protest less than 24 hours ahead of time, and that is one reason they had a small turnout. Nonetheless, they said it was important to show not everyone is for impeachment.

“I think it’s ridiculous, I think it’s a joke, and I think they're wasting their time,” Fleming said. “I think the left has to get back to work.”

A group of counter protesters took to the streets to show support for President Trump.

Joey Prechtl

Fleming called for a message of unity between the two political sides.

“We want the left and right to come back together and work on our country,” Fleming said. “We're all here for the same reason. We want what's best for our country.”

Another supporter of the president was Rep. Tammy Nichols, a Republican in the Idaho State Legislature representing District 11. She said the impeachment process is only exposing the Democrats and a highly partisan process.

“This impeachment is a total sham, and that what they have found is nothing that would constitute an impeachment,” Nichols said. “This is going to give Trump some really great leverage for his win for next year.”

While she expects the Democrat-controlled House to pass the articles of impeachment, she is expecting a different outcome in the Republican-controlled Senate.

“They're not going to have the support in the Senate, and it will eventually just die,” she said.

The House is scheduled to vote on the impeachment articles on Wednesday.

RELATED: Idaho Gov. Brad Little meets with President Trump

RELATED: Idaho Congressional delegation reacts to announcement of articles of impeachment