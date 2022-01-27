House panel introduces bill banning youth conversion therapy

Democratic Rep. John McCrostie of Garden City proposed legislation Thursday that would restrict licensed providers from giving conversion therapy to people under 18.

BOISE, Idaho — A House panel has introduced legislation that would bar licensed therapists and counselors from offering so-called conversion therapy to minors.

Conversion therapy is the scientifically discredited practice of attempting to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

On Thursday, Democratic Rep. John McCrostie of Garden City proposed legislation that would restrict licensed providers from giving conversion therapy to people under age 18.

The bill wouldn't affect clergy or parents as long as they are acting in their religious or family roles.

Idaho’s Legislature has historically been hostile toward LGBTQ-related legislation, repeatedly rejecting efforts to add protections to the state’s equal rights act and passing laws targeting transgender residents.

Watch more Idaho politics: