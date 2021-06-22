Hailey City Council votes to ban fireworks

The ban will be in effect until the end of the year or when the city council rescinds it.

HAILEY, Idaho — At the urging of its mayor and fire chief, the Hailey City Council has approved an emergency ban on fireworks because of increased fire danger posed by extreme drought in the area.



The city last week turned down fireworks sales permits for all fireworks stands in Hailey.

On Monday, council members approved the ban on the use of fireworks during a special meeting.



The ban is in effect through the Fourth of July, and up to 180 days after that, until the council rescinds the order.

"We use emergency provisions only in matters of urgent public safety,” said Hailey Mayor Martha Burke. "Leaders from many local jurisdictions are very concerned about public safety in the midst of our current hot, dry summer with excessive draught conditions. There is clearly a need for a ban on fireworks this year."



“We all want to celebrate Independence Day in a robust and safe way,” said Hailey Fire Chief Mike Baledge.

The only exception to the ban would be the July 4th community fireworks show put on by the City of Hailey at Wood River High School.

