Gov. Butch Otter has appointed state Sen. Marv Hagedorn to become the next Idaho Division of Veterans Services administrator.

Hagedorn, a retired Navy chief warrant officer, served western Ada County's District 14 for nearly six years in a variety of capacities.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1974 to 1994. And in 2010, he co-founded the Wyakin Foundation, which helps wounded and disabled veterans transition to civilian life.

He will resign from his legislative position and begin his new position on July 30.

