Watch: Gov. Little's press conference about reducing red tape in Idaho

The governor signed an executive order that he says will help protect the "health and safety of our citizens during this crisis."

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed another executive order Monday aimed at permanently removing red tape and finalizing rules changes in Idaho during the coronavirus pandemic.

He says Idaho has been able to address critical shortages of medical providers in every county in the state by suspending certain rules that made it easier for people to use telehealth services. Demand for the these services rose from 3,000 during March to May last year to a staggering 117,000 sessions in 2020.

"This step should help preserve this healthcare advances long after COVID-19," Little said. "The lifting of these rules will help protect the health and safety of our citizens during this crisis."

Back in April, the governor signed an executive order forming a working group with 14 members to find ways to cut efficiencies in state government.

Little said then that government tends to grow during times of prosperity, but that Idaho needs to be proactive in preparing for the next economic downturn.

During Monday's press conference, Little announced that earlier this month he signed another executive order to shrink the size of state government. That included consolidating 11 agencies into one under the new Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses.

The governor said these executive orders will ensure Idaho maintains its place as the least regulated state in the country.

"When we reduce regulatory friction, good jobs will follow," Little said.

The governor was asked about the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Idaho and how the state plans to react. He says it would like be a regional approach.