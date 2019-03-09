EMMETT, Idaho — Addiction and recovery were the focus of a special motorcycle ride this week, which made its last stop in Emmett to support the Gem County Recovery Center.

"We want people to know that there is resources out there," Don Nisson said, an Idaho Recovery Open Awareness Ride participant. "We're promoting our recovery centers and having a really good time doing it and showing that this is some of the things we can do in recovery - have a lot of fun."

While the Gem County Recovery Center fundraiser had fun and games, Gov. Brad Little provided grim opioid statistics for Idaho.

According to Little, Idaho ranks 25 in the country for prescription pain reliever misuse.

The governor assembled the Opioid and Substance Use Disorder Advisory Group in August, whose goal is to ramp up drug courts and recovery programs.

"Everyone knows we got a lot of problems," Little said. "We got 60,000 people in Idaho that fall into this criteria of needing recovery help and these local centers are key to that."

"[The Gem County Recovery Center] here in Emmett has done a great job," Little added.

Little enjoyed the rest of his holiday in Emmett, but said his advisory group will meet again soon.

Little will said he will also continue his work on the Medicaid expansion.

