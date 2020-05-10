Majority of Idahoans to get some property tax relief this year

The governor's initiative provides Idaho property taxpayers in participating cities or counties a 10- to 20-percent one-time reduction in their property taxes.

BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little announced Monday that 40 Idaho cities and counties are participating in a plan to use coronavirus relief funds to pay for local public safety salaries. The savings would then be passed on to property taxpayers in one-time tax break.

Last week was the deadline for cities and counties to formally opt in to the Public Safety Initiative.

"Our focus is to support our communities and our police, fire, and EMS personnel and ensure there are no reductions in public safety during these unprecedented challenges," Little said. "I appreciate the cities and counties working with us to ensure the resulting budget savings are given back to the people of Idaho in the form of property tax relief rather than backfilling local government budgets."

The program stems from funds the state received from the federal CARES Act. The governor has the discretion to determine expenditures that are necessary due to the public health emergency.

First responders have the resources necessary to fight COVID-19, and this avoids layoffs and furloughs while passing savings on to taxpayers.

The city of Boise has opted into this program. That means homeowners in Boise will get a one-time reduction in their property tax statement come November. Based on the median home price in Boise, homeowners could see a savings of around $200.

Cities and counties that formally participated include:

Cities:

Bellevue

Boise

Buhl

Challis

Chubbuck

Coeur d'Alene

Garden City

Homedale

Horseshoe Bend

Idaho City

Idaho Falls

Inkom

Jerome

Kimberly

Lewiston

McCall

Meridian

Nampa

Payette

Pocatello

Preston

Rathdrum

Rexburg

Rigby

Salmon

Sandpoint

Soda Springs

Sun Valley

Twin Falls

Weiser

Counties: