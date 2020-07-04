Governor appoints Patrick Malloy to serve on the Ada County Commission

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has appointed Patrick Malloy to serve as Ada County Commissioner.
"Patrick's dedication to the people and prosperity of Ada County makes him an excellent candidate to fill this role," Little said in a press release.
Malloy currently serves as vice chair of the Ada County Republicans. He takes over the job until the outcome of the November general election.
"I am very thankful to Governor Little for this appointment and the opportunity to serve the taxpayers of Ada County as the newly appointed Commissioner in District 2," Malloy said in a statement. "I will do my utmost to represent well the Republican values I hold so dear."
Malloy, a Meridian resident, replaces Commissioner Rick Visser, a Republican, who retired at the end of March.
