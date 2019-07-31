Idaho Gov. Brad Little says the state's economy is strong but additional work is needed to shore up transportation infrastructure, education and health care.

Little also told some 400 business community members attending his speech at the Boise Metro Chamber event on Wednesday that Idaho's prison incarceration rate is far too high.

The Republican governor hit familiar themes in touting his efforts to make the state a place where children and grandchildren will want to remain or return to live.

Little gave his speech at J.R. Simplot Company's Jack's Urban Meeting Place, or JUMP.

Little called J.R. Simplot, who died in 2008, a mentor and said Idaho must continue on the path exemplified by J.R. Simplot of innovation and hard work to remain competitive.