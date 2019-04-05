BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little appeared on KBOI radio on Friday afternoon to talk about some of the Gem State's hottest topics.

Some of the many topics discussed included Little's views on hemp and CBD oil.

One woman called into the radio station and told the governor that her son has epilepsy and had a seizure just yesterday. She said her son stopped seizing after she rubbed hemp oil on his gums. She then asked the governor if he is willing to make Idaho conform to the federal hemp law.

"They haven't written the rules yet, so we don't know what we're conforming to yet," he said. "We had a piece of legislation that didn't make it to the finish line or my desk that would have allowed for hemp here."

Another trending top across the nation is jail overcrowding, which also continues to an issue in the Gem State. Previous reporting showed that some inmates have been sent to jails out of the county or across the country, costing taxpayers thousands of dollars.

"We are not happy that we had to ship some of our inmates out of state," Gov. Little said. "We funded two facilities, one in eastern Idaho, one in northern Idaho, where we can get these people that are in our system and get them back into society."

In March, Canyon County leaders approved a new bond initiative that would help alleviate the overcrowding issue plaguing the Canyon County jail.

On May 21, Canyon County voters will be able to decide the fate of the jail bond initiative, which would help fund a $187 million, 1,000-bed jail.

If you want to learn about the bond, three public meetings will be held next week.

The first one is on Monday, May 6 at Trolley Station in Middleton. The second meeting os on Wednesday at the Parma Rural Fire District. The final meeting will be held on Thursday in Melba. All meetings start at 7 p.m.