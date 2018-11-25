BOISE — Gov. Butch Otter's post-election farewell tour included visits to Boise's business community.

The Idaho Statesman reports that the 76-year-old Otter is wrapping up 12 years as governor -- a rare feat. He's tied with Gov. Robert Smylie, and one term short of Gov. Cecil Andrus, Idaho's longest-serving chief executive.

During a speech hosted by the Boise Metro Chamber earlier this month, Otter spoke about his positive relationships with the business community and the chamber. They started after he was first elected governor, he said, and the chamber brought him a list of "the things you ought to be doing."

Among those successes, Otter counted improvements in education and economic growth.

Otter did have one lament. He wished he could have done more to secure funding for Idaho's highways and bridges.

