The governor also said she plans to call a second special session later in the summer to rebalance the state budget.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Legislature will consider proposed legislation on police accountability and the COVID-19 pandemic during a special session on June 24.

"We are at a unique moment in America," Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday in a prepared statement announcing the special session.

"Several pandemic-related policies that I have implemented via executive order, including the temporary eviction moratorium and protecting CARES Act payments from garnishment, should be codified in statute," Brown said. "And the public’s call for significant police reform is too urgent to wait until the next regular legislative session. It’s imperative that the Legislature take action on these issues right away."

Article V, section 12 of the Oregon Constitution gives the governor the authority to convene a special session "on extraordinary occasions."

Senate Majority Leader Rob Wagner and House Speaker Tina Kotek said they welcome the opportunity to convene.

"Let's get to work so that we can ensure safety, fairness and justice for all Oregonians and address the struggles that individuals and families across the state are facing as a result of the pandemic," Wagner said.

"Oregonians need more support to address the economic fallout of the pandemic, including housing protections. And, across the state, we've seen the public take to the streets for weeks demanding police accountability reforms to address the tragic prevalence of police brutality and racial injustice in our society," Kotek said. "These issues demand urgency."

The governor also said she plans to call a second special session later in the summer to rebalance the state budget. She said in order to "put Oregon's budget on better footing," she's finalizing a list of $150 million General Fund savings for this two-year budget period, which will be released by the end of the week.

Brown said she also continues to ask the federal government for financial support for the state.