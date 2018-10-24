By Ali Vitali and Adam Edelman, NBC News

A racist robocall that refers to Andrew Gillum as a "negro" and a "monkey" is making the rounds in Florida, prompting a furious response from the Democratic gubernatorial candidate's campaign.

Florida voters who receive the call — audio of which was obtained by NBC News — hear a man impersonating the African-American politician.

"Well hello there. I is the negro Andrew Gillum and I'll be askin’ you to make me governor of this here state of Florida," the voice says.

“My state opponent, who done call me monkey, is doin' a lot of hollerin’ about how ‘spensive my plans for health care be,” the voice says. A chimpanzee noise is played during the word “monkey.”

A spokesperson for Gillum's campaign blasted the robocall as "disgusting" and "abhorrent."

A spokesperson for the DeSantis campaign did not immediately respond to questions from NBC News about the robocall.

In August, a white supremacist group ran telephone robocalls in Florida impersonating Gillum.

