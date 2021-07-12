Congressman Russ Fulcher goes bald in cancer battle

The newly-bald Idaho congressman posted a photo on his Twitter page of him holding a bag of his hair. Fulcher is undergoing treatment for kidney cancer.

BOISE, Idaho —

Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher is in good spirits despite battling cancer.

The Republican representative posted a photo on Twitter Sunday of himself holding a Ziploc storage bag full of hair in one hand and a thumbs up sign with the other hand and the message, "Determined not to let chemotherapy take my hair, I decided to keep it! #beatcancer."

Last month, Fulcher announced he has kidney cancer and said his case is treatable and he expects to make a full recovery. He did not share what stage the cancer is at.

He added that since getting his cancer diagnosis he has more compassion for those with similar experiences and an increased appreciation for our healthcare system.

Fulcher was elected to represent Idaho's 1st Congressional District in 2018 and said he fully plans to be diligent about continuing his congressional duties while undergoing cancer treatment.