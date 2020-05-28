x
Former Idaho congressman joins transgender sports lawsuit fight

Republican Raúl Labrador filed paperwork to represent two Idaho State University athletes who say they've lost races to a transgender athlete.
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Republican Party Chairman Raúl Labrador has signed on to represent two college track athletes who want a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit challenging a new state law banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports. 

The lawyer who served four terms in Congress before an unsuccessful run for governor filed paperwork in federal court Tuesday to represent 19-year-old Madison Kenyon of Johnston, Colorado, and 20-year-old Mary Marshall of Twin Falls, Idaho. 

The Idaho State University track athletes say they’ve lost races to a transgender athlete and that transgender athletes are unfair competition. 

They asked to join Idaho in fighting the lawsuit.

