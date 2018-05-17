BOISE -- Nearly 24 hours after the primary races were called and acceptance speeches were made, KTVB caught up with gubernatorial candidates former state representative Paulette Jordan and Lt. Gov. Brad Little.

The dust is finally starting to settle, but with the close of primary season comes the beginning of a whole new beast.

Most candidates told us they were exhausted on Wednesday, going non-stop for months and campaigning tirelessly, especially over the last two weeks. Now they can take a breath, take a moment to celebrate and start a whole new type of campaign.

This race to the general election will be an interesting one to watch: with two gubernatorial candidates who stand in opposition on a lot of policies, but are similar in their rural roots.

The long primary season came to a head on Tuesday night, the candidates reeling from the news last night.

"I'm gonna go take a good nap," Democratic candidate Paulette Jordan said.

"We were up till a little after 2 [a.m.]," Republican candidate Lt. Gov. Brad Little said.

We wanted to know: how did they each spend their day, officially the party nominee?

"First thing I did this morning was when I got up at 5:30 was start responding to text messages of my supporters and supporters of my opponents," Little told KTVB. "Then I went to one of my grandson's music program down at the YMCA and that was pretty good therapy, too. He's a very good musician."

"Primarily with my two sons. They went back up north and had to get back to school. And, of course, myself I've just had a few hours rest and been right back on the trail meeting with all sorts of media - national and some local," Jordan said.

Little and Jordan both say when the race was officially called, they weren't surprised.

"We started out ahead and stayed ahead. And my really smart political people were watching precincts, areas of the state and our confidence level - but, you know, you never want to get too confident in one of these - was good all night long," Lt. Gov. Little said.

"I'm a numbers woman. I got into this race knowing that I could win so I knew where the numbers would be," Rep. Jordan added.

What's next for the two candidates?

"The greater opportunity for us is to really collaborate building up the Democratic party that is open and connected to both independents and unaffiliated people who want to build up the party to be more reflective of the people's voices," Jordan said. "We're going to continue meeting with everyone on the ground, going into communities, listening to more stories."

"What we'll change is the fact that we'll be very grassroots-oriented. We'll continue to help with our local counties, grassroots people, but it will change. The issues will be different in a general election than they are in the primary," Little told KTVB.

"Grassroots effort is the true way to go. We're not wealthy individuals beholden to corporations and that will be the vast difference between myself and Lt. Gov. Little," Jordan added.

Both saying they want to appeal to all voters across the political spectrum, especially first-timers.

"I'm running as governor of the state of Idaho, so red, blue, purple voters, I want to make my case about what my fundamental principles are about limited government and advancing economically. And I've got to make that case to all the people of Idaho," Lt. Gov. Little said. "I look forward to a vigorous general election season culminating in November."

"We will win in November. There is a strategy," Jordan told KTVB.

Both the Democratic and Republican candidates tell us it is not their goal to go negative or dark and put out attack advertisements against their competitor, which will be a contrast from what we saw in the GOP primary.

