Voters approve Jerome School bond for new elementary

JEROME, Idaho — Voters in the Jerome School District backed a bond that will provide $27 million to fund schools.

The measure passed with 77% approval, with 839 votes for the bond and 248 against. A majority of voters were in Jerome County, with a small amount in Gooding County, due to the school district boundary lines.

The money from the bond will go towards the construction of a new elementary school. In addition, the funding will pay for repairs and remodeling of Jefferson Elementary and Horizon Elementary in Jerome.

Additional money will be used for general repairs, maintenance, and operating costs for other buildings in the district.