Voters approve Caldwell, Vallivue school levies; Middleton levy fails

The Nampa School District also got a big win on Tuesday.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Voters in Canyon County handed out wins for several school districts, and a loss for another, on Tuesday.

A two-year, $4.1 million levy was approved by voters in the Caldwell School District. With all precincts reporting, the levy passed with 52% approval.

In the Vallivue School District, voters gave the go-ahead on a two-year, $4.5 million levy with 53% of the vote in favor.

And, after a narrow loss four months ago, the Nampa School District secured a win when a $12.9 million levy passed Tuesday night.