KUNA — Voters in Ada and Canyon counties have approved a special tax levy that provides a permanent funding increase to the Kuna Rural Fire District.

For both counties, voters supported the levy with 5,290 in favor (65.1 percent) and 2,837 against (34.9 percent.)

The fire district asked for an additional $1.1 million to its annual budget starting in fiscal year 2020. The district currently gets about $1.9 million in levy funds.

Fire officials say they additional monies will be used to provide better service, add more personnel and to replace equipment.

The Kuna Rural Fire District serves about 110 square miles that includes urban and agricultural lands.

