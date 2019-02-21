BOISE, Idaho — Idahoans will head to the polls on Tuesday, March 12 to vote on a variety of school funding requests, in the form of levies and bonds.

School districts rely on voter-approved funds to build, update and maintain school facilities.

Below you will find a county-by-county list of all the funding requests - including ballot questions - for southwest and central Idaho.

Early voting is available in both Canyon County and Ada County through March 8. Click on the links for more information, including voting locations.

For a wealth of voter resources, including voter registration information, absentee ballot forms, and polling place lookup, check out our Voter Resources page.

ADA COUNTY

Kuna Joint School District

Supplemental Levy

$2,500,000 per year for two years

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 3, Ada and Canyon Counties, Idaho, be authorized to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code, in the amount of up to two million five hundred thousand dollars ($2,500,000) each year for two years beginning fiscal year July 1, 2019 and ending June 30, 2021 for the purpose of paying the expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District as provided in the resolution of the Board of Trustees adopted on January 15, 2019?

BOISE COUNTY

Garden Valley School District

Supplemental Levy

$400,000 per year for two years

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of the Garden Valley School District No. 71, be authorized to lery a supplemental levy in the amount of up to $400,000 per year, for a period of 2 years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, for the purpose of paying all lawful obligations of the District and the expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District as provided in the resolution of the Board of Trustees of the Garden Valley School District No. 71 adopted on January 21,2019?

Horseshoe Bend School District

Supplemental Levy

$300,000 per year for two years

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Horseshoe Bend School Dishict No. 73 be authorized to levy a supplemental levy, in the amount of up to $300,000 per year, for a period of two (2) years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July l, 2019, for the purpose of paying lawful obligations of the District and the expenses of maintaining and operating the District, as provided in the resolution of the Board of Trustees of Horseshoe Bend School District No. 73 adopted on December 19,2018?

CANYON COUNTY

Kuna Joint School District

Supplemental Levy

$2,500,000 per year for two years

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 3, Ada and Canyon Counties, Idaho, be authorized to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code, in the amount of up to two million five hundred thousand dollars ($2,500,000) each year for two years beginning fiscal year July 1, 2019 and ending June 30, 2021 for the purpose of paying the expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District as provided in the resolution of the Board of Trustees adopted on January 15, 2019?

Vallivue School District

General Obiligation Bond

$65,300,000

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees (the “Board”) of School District No. 139, Canyon County, State of Idaho (the “District”), be authorized to issue general obligation school bonds of the District in the principal amount not to exceed $65,300,000 for the purpose of financing the costs of (i) acquiring and constructing a new middle school, including all related site work and supporting infrastructure for the new middle school and future school facilities, together with furnishings and equipment necessary to operate said facilities, (ii) renovating, remodeling, equipping and furnishing the existing Vallivue Middle School, (iii) repairing, renovating, remodeling, equipping and furnishing other existing schools and facilities in the District; (iv) making safety, security and technology upgrades throughout the District; and (v) purchasing improved and unimproved land for future school sites and various school facilities; the final installment of such bonds to fall due not later than September 15, 2039, all as provided in the Bond Election Resolution adopted by the Board on January 8, 2019?

Wilder School District

COSSA Levy

Approximately $200,000 per year for five years

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Wilder School District 133 be authorized and empowered to levy a COSSA levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-317, Idaho Code in the amount not to exceed one tenth of one percent (.1%) (approx. $200,000) of the school district market value beginning with the fiscal year of July 1, 2019 for a period of five (5) years, as provided for in Section 33-317, Idaho Code, said levy to be used to pay for the Wilder School District’s share of the total costs for operation of the Canyon Owyhee School Service Agency (COSSA) of which Wilder School District is a member?

CASSIA COUNTY

American Falls Joint School District

Supplemental Levy

$2,750,000 per year for two years

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of American Falls Joint School District No . 381, Power County and Cassia County, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code for two million seven hundred fifty thousand dollars ($2,750,000), each year for two years for a total of five million five hundred thousand dollars ($5,500,000) for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019, and ending June 30, 2021?

Cassia Joint School District

General Obligation Bond

$56,700,000

Shall the Board of Trustees (the "Board") of Joint School District No. 151, Cassia, Oneida and Twin Falls Counties, State of Idaho (the "District"), be authorized to issue general obligation school bonds of said District in the principal amount not to exceed $56,700,000 for the purpose of financing the costs of renovations and improvements to existing schools and school facilities including (i) constructing and installing additional classrooms at Burley High School, Burley Junior High School, Dworshak Elementary School and Oakley High School, and completing the addition at Declo Elementary School, all to address growth and overcrowding; (ii) installing or upgrading HVAC facilities throughout the District; (iii) renovating and improving the Cassia Regional Technical Center; and (iv) providing necessary equipment and furnishings for such facilities; such bonds to become due in such installments as may be fixed by the Board; the final installment of such bonds to fall due not later than September 30, 2039, all as provided in the Bond Election Resolution adopted by the Board on December 20, 2018?

Minidoka Joint School District

General Obligation Bond

$21,000,000

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 331, Minidoka, Cassia, Jerome and Lincoln Counties, State of Idaho (the "Board"), be authorized to issue general obligation school bonds of said District in the principal amount not to exceed $21,000,000 for the purpose of financing the costs of (i) upgrading and remodeling existing schools focusing on safety, security and other identified needed building and site improvements; (ii) constructing, furnishing and equipping of additional classrooms at Heyburn Elementary, Paul Elementary and West Minico Middle School; (iii) constructing, furnishing and equipping of a second gymnasium at Heyburn Elementary; (iv) upgrading or replacing HVAC systems at Paul Elementary, Rupert Elementary, Mt. Harrison Jr./Sr. High School, and Minico High School gymnasium; (v) improvements to Minico High School, including installing a new gymnasium floor, constructing new concessions and restrooms at softball and tennis facilities, and acquiring land for and constructing and equipping a new agriculture education building; and (vi) upgrading other existing facilities for career and technical education; such bonds to become due in such installments as may be fixed by the Board, the final installment of such bonds to fall due not later than twenty (20) years from the date of issuance of such bonds, all as provided in the Bond Election Resolution adopted by the Board on December 17, 2018?

Murtaugh School District

General Obligation Bond

$2,000,000

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 418 be authorized to incur an indebtedness and issue the general obligation school bonds of the District in an aggregate amount not to exceed $2,000,000, to become due in such installments as may be fixed by the Board of Trustees, the final installment to fall due not later than September 15, 2024, for the purpose of financing the costs of construction of new school athletic facilities, including all related equipment and other property necessary to maintain and operate said facilities, together with related costs and fees, all as provided in the Resolution of the Board of Trustees adopted on January 14, 2019?

CUSTER COUNTY

Butte County Joint School District

Supplemental Levy

$160,000 per year for two years

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Butte County Joint School District No.111, Butte and Custer Counties, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy, as provided by law in Section 33-802 (3), Idaho Code, in the amount of one hundred sixty thousand dollars ($160,000.00) a year, for two years for a total of three hundred twenty thousand dollars ($320,000.00) for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2019 and ending June 30, 2021?

Plant Facilities Levy

$100,000

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Butte Joint School District No. 111, Butte and Custer Counties, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy $100,000.00, as provided in Idaho Code 33-901, for School Plant Facilities Reserve fund, for site or sites; to accumulate funds for and to build a school house, or school houses or other building or buildings; to demolish or remove school buildings to add to, maintain, remodel or repair any existing lighting, heating, ventilation and sanitation facilities and appliances necessary to maintain and operate buildings of the district; to purchase school buses; to purchase equipment; for lease and lease purchase agreements for any of the above purchases and to repay loans from commercial lending institutions extended to pay for the construction of school plant facilities, for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019, and continuing for $103,000.00 for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020?

Challis Joint School District

Supplemental Levy

$400,000 per year for two years

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Challis Joint School District No.181, Custer and Lemhi Counties, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental maintenance and operations levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code for the amount of Four Hundred Thousand Dollars ($400,000.00), each year for two years for a total of Eight Hundred Thousand Dollars ($800,000.00) for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2019 and ending June 30, 2021?

ELMORE COUNTY

Bruneau-Grand View Joint School District

Supplemental Levy

$400,000 per year for two years

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Bruneau-Grand View Joint School District No. 365, Elmore and Owyhee Counties, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code, in the amount of FOUR HUNDRED THOUSAND DOLLARS ($400,000.00), per year for a period of two (2) years, for a total of EIGHT HUNDRED THOUSAND DOLLARS ($800,000.00), for the purpose of paying lawful and necessary expenses to operate and maintain the District for the two (2) fiscal years beginning July 1, 2019, and ending June 30, 2021, as provided in the Resolution of the District’s Board of Trustees adopted on December 18, 2018.

GOODING COUNTY

Gooding Joint School District

Supplemental Levy

$650,000 per year for two years

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Gooding Jt. School District No. 231, Gooding and Lincoln Counties, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law, in the amount of $650,000 (Six Hundred Fifty Thousand) each year for two years for a total of $1,300,000 (One Million Three Hundred Thousand) for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2019, and ending June 30, 2021?

IDAHO COUNTY

Highland Joint School District

Supplemental Levy

$499,000

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Highland Joint School District No. 305, Idaho, Lewis and Nez Perce Counties, State of Idaho, be authorized, pursuant to Idaho Code Section 33-802, to levy a supplemental levy of Four Hundred Ninety-Nine Thousand dollars ($499,000) for one year for maintenance and operation of said school district for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019 and ending June 30, 2020?

Kamiah Joint School District

Supplemental Levy

$500,000

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Kamiah Joint School District #304, Lewis and Idaho Counties, State of Idaho be authorized to levy a supplemental maintenance and operation levy in the amount of Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($500,000.00), per year for a period of one year commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019 for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the district all as provided in the resolution of Kamiah Joint School District #304 adopted on January 16, 2019?

JEROME COUNTY

Jerome Joint School District

Supplemental Levy

$800,000 per year for two years

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Jt. Jerome School District No. 261, Jerome, Lincoln and Gooding Counties, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code in the amount of eight hundred thousand dollars ($800,000) each year for two years for a total of one million six hundred thousand dollars ($1,600,000) for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2019 and ending June 30, 2021?

OWYHEE COUNTY

Bruneau-Grand View Joint School District

Supplemental Levy

$400,000 per year for two years

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Bruneau-Grand View Joint School District No. 365, Elmore and Owyhee Counties, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code, in the amount of FOUR HUNDRED THOUSAND DOLLARS ($400,000.00), per year for a period of two (2) years, for a total of EIGHT HUNDRED THOUSAND DOLLARS ($800,000.00), for the purpose of paying lawful and necessary expenses to operate and maintain the District for the two (2) fiscal years beginning July 1, 2019, and ending June 30, 2021, as provided in the Resolution of the District’s Board of Trustees adopted on December 18, 2018?

PAYETTE COUNTY

New Plymouth School District

Supplemental Levy

$350,000 per year for two years

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of New Plymouth School District No. 372, Payette County, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy in the amount of $350,000 (three hundred fifty thousand dollars) per year for a period of two years, for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2019, and ending June 30, 2021, as provided by the resolution of the Board of Trustees of School District No. 372, adopted on January 14, 2019?

Payette Joint School District

General Obligation Bonds

$30,925,000

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 371, Payette and Washington Counties, State of Idaho, (the Board), be authorized to issue general obligation school bonds of said District in the principal amount not to exceed $30,925,000 for the purpose of financing the costs of (i) renovation and remodel of Payette High School, including additional classrooms and construction of a gymnasium and an auditorium, (ii) providing new facilities for career technical education through acquisition, renovation and equipping of existing buildings and facilities or new construction, (iii) renovation and remodel of the existing West Side Elementary School; including in each case all equipment and furnishings for such facilities; such bonds to become due in such installments as may be fixed by the Board, the final installment of such bonds to fall due not later than twenty-one (21) years from the date of issuance of such bonds, all as provided in the Bond Election Resolution adopted by the Board on January 14, 2019?

TWIN FALLS COUNTY

Cassia Joint School District

General Obligation Bond

$56,700,000

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees (the "Board") of Joint School District No. 151, Cassia, Oneida and Twin Falls Counties, State of Idaho (the "District"), be authorized to issue general obligation school bonds of said District in the principal amount not to exceed $56,700,000 for the purpose of financing the costs of renovations and improvements to existing schools and school facilities including (i) constructing and installing additional classrooms at Burley High School, Burley Junior High School, Dworshak Elementary School and Oakley High School, and completing the addition at Declo Elementary School, all to address growth and overcrowding; (ii) installing or upgrading HVAC facilities throughout the District; (iii) renovating and improving the Cassia Regional Technical Center; and (iv) providing necessary equipment and furnishings for such facilities; such bonds to become due in such installments as may be fixed by the Board; the final installment of such bonds to fall due not later than September 30, 2039, all as provided in the Bond Election Resolution adopted by the Board on December 20, 2018?

Filer School District

General Obligation Bond

$9,900,000

Shall the Board of Trustees (the "Board") of School District No. 413, Twin Falls County, State of Idaho (the "District"), be authorized to issue general obligation school bonds of said District in the principal amount not to exceed $9,900,000 for the purpose of financing the costs of acquiring and constructing intermediate classrooms, career and technical education renovations and additions, improvements to the Filer Elementary School site, improvements to the auditorium at Filer Middle School, and acquiring land as site for a future school, together with furnishings and equipment related to such improvements and facilities, the final installment of such bonds to fall due not later than twenty (20) years from the date of issuance of such bonds, all as provided in the Bond Election Resolution adopted by the Board on January 9, 2019?

Hansen School District

Supplemental Levy

$290,000 per year for two years

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Hansen School District No. 415, Twin Falls County, Idaho be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code for the amount of Two Hundred Ninety Thousand Dollars ($290,000) each year for two (2) years for a total of Five Hundred Eighty Thousand Dollars ($580,000) for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019 and ending June 30, 2021?

Murtaugh School District

Special Bond Election

$2,000,000

Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 418 be authorized to incur an indebtedness and issue the general obligation school bonds of the District in an aggregate amount not to exceed $2,000,000, to become due in such installments as may be fixed by the Board of Trustees, the final installment to fall due not later than September 15, 2024, for the purpose of financing the costs of construction of new school athletic facilities, including all related equipment and other property necessary to maintain and operate said facilities, together with related costs and fees, all as provided in the Resolution of the Board of Trustees adopted on January 14, 2019?

Twin Falls School District

Supplemental Levy

$5,000,000 per year for two years

Shall the Board of Trustees of Twin Falls School District No. 411, Twin Falls County, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code for five million dollars ($5,000,000), each year for two years for a total of ten million dollars ($10,000,000) for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2019 and ending June 30, 2021?

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Payette Joint School District

General Obligation Bonds

$30,925,000

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 371, Payette and Washington Counties, State of Idaho, (the Board), be authorized to issue general obligation school bonds of said District in the principal amount not to exceed $30,925,000 for the purpose of financing the costs of (i) renovation and remodel of Payette High School, including additional classrooms and construction of a gymnasium and an auditorium, (ii) providing new facilities for career technical education through acquisition, renovation and equipping of existing buildings and facilities or new construction, (iii) renovation and remodel of the existing West Side Elementary School; including in each case all equipment and furnishings for such facilities; such bonds to become due in such installments as may be fixed by the Board, the final installment of such bonds to fall due not later than twenty-one (21) years from the date of issuance of such bonds, all as provided in the Bond Election Resolution adopted by the Board on January 14, 2019?