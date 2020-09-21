Voter Guide 2020: Candidates on the ballot in Oregon's November general election

A breakdown of the congressional and legislative races in Oregon, as well as the national races on the ballot in November.

Here's a look at all of the partisan races that will be on the Oregon ballot for the 2020 general election on Nov. 3.

Visit the Oregon Secretary of State's Office website for more information on nonpartisan candidates.

For more information on how, where and when to vote, we've put together a guide: Everything you need to know about voting in Oregon.

To register to vote or to check the status of your registration, you can use the Oregon My Vote system.

The information here comes from the official Oregon Voters' Pamphlet. Oregon voters should receive a paper copy in the mail, as well as a voters pamphlet from the county they live in.

Voter Guide 2020: Measures on the ballot in Oregon