With two weeks to go before the election, viewers continue to email the KGW Verify team with their voting-related questions.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tuesday, Nov. 3, will mark the 2020 United States Presidential Election. The state of Oregon conducts all of its elections by mail and voters can either return the ballot by mail or by ballot drop-box. All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

KGW viewer, C. Elliot, emailed:

Does any group, organization, department, etc., oversee voting and what's being done ahead of the general election?

KGW set out to VERIFY: Who oversees the election process in Oregon.

Voter issues are overseen by the Oregon Secretary of State Elections Division. Our source is Andrea Chiapella, the media contact for the Secretary of State’s Office.

Chiapella said that if anyone is experiencing voting issues, they can contact their local county elections office or email their questions/concerns to elections.sos@oregon.gov.

Voters can also contact Election Protection, a nonpartisan coalition that works to ensure that all voters have the equal opportunity to vote, and to have that vote count. It provides information and assistance at all stages of voting including registration, early voting and absentee ballots. During election seasons, Election Protection also serves as a point of contact if voters are faced with obstacles to participating in voting like voter intimidation.

Voter Helplines Partnered with Election Protection: