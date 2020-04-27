Tuesday is last day to register to vote for Oregon's May 19 primary

Mail-in ballots will be delivered starting Wednesday.

SALEM, Ore. — The last day to register to vote in the May 19th primary is Tuesday, with ballots starting to be mailed on Wednesday.

To register in Oregon, you must be a U.S. citizen and a resident of Oregon. You can register at age 16, but you will not get a ballot until you are age 18, according to the Secretary of State's office.

To register online, you need an Oregon driver's license, permit or ID card issued by the the Oregon DMV. You can also complete a Voter Registration Form available by tapping here and returning it to a county elections offices. You can also go to a county elections office and fill out the form.

If you have already registered to vote, but want to check or update your registration, go here.

Oregon has been in the national spotlight of late for its 20-year-old record of mail-in ballots.