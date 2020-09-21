KTVB town hall on November election set for Tuesday

Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, and Twin Falls County Clerk Kristina Glascock will answer your questions.

BOISE, Idaho — With the 2020 presidential election just six weeks away, we want to make sure Idahoans' questions are answered.

On Tuesday, KTVB will host a virtual town hall event with a panel of election experts.

KTVB's Joe Parris and Brian Holmes will chat with Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, and Twin Falls County Clerk Kristina Glascock.

The town hall event will begin at 12:20 p.m. Sept. 22, and will be streamed on Channel 7 as well as KTVB.COM.

Viewers can send in questions for the panel by texting them to 208-321-5614.

