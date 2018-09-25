BOISE -- As absentee ballots start to go out, some Idahoans are already casting votes at home.

General voter turnout is expected to be strong on Election Day in Idaho, due in part to the race for governor.

In Ada County, over 9,000 absentee ballots have already been sent out as of Tuesday - double the amount sent out for the last gubernatorial race in 2014.

Ada County Chief Deputy Clerk Phil McGrane says the large number translates from voters who selected the mail-in option during the heated May primary.

With six weeks left until decision day, McGrane wants to remind all voters about the option to mail-in their ballot ahead of time.

"Right now is a really good opportunity for anyone who isn't going to be able to vote on Election Day - or just wants a more convenient method of voting - to just request an absentee ballot," he said. "We will mail it out to them and give them all the time they need to cast their ballot and ensure, in case something comes up on Election Day, that you know your vote has been counted."

In Ada County, October 26 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot. Ballots must be mailed back by Nov. 6.

